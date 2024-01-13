en English
Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence Awards 26 Teacher Grants

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence Awards 26 Teacher Grants

Delivering a remarkable boost to educational innovation, the Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence (BSFEE) has honored 26 teachers from the Boardman Local School District for their successful grant applications. These grants, aimed at augmenting educational projects across the district, were celebrated during a special event that acknowledged the teachers’ initiatives spanning from kindergarten to 12th grade and touching every school in the district.

Funding for the Future of Education

The BSFEE, a stalwart patron of educational innovation, has distributed nearly $130,000 in grants since its inception in 2009. In this cycle alone, the fund disbursed a total of $26,000, with individual grants capped at $2,500. The funding sources for these grants are as diverse as the projects they support. They include the annual reverse raffle, generous private donations, contributions from the Boardman Education Association, and a significant donation from the Aimee and Lulu Seidel Foundation.

Grant-Supported Projects: A Panorama of Innovation

These grants are set to catalyze a variety of projects that promise to enhance the educational landscape of the district. From the purchase of CPR training equipment for high school students and construction of an Astro Shed for observational astronomy, to the enhancement of school libraries, the initiatives are as varied as they are impactful. The introduction of robotics and social-emotional learning tools in classrooms further underscores the forward-thinking approach of the district.

Other initiatives being fueled by these grants include creating calming spaces for students, augmenting language support for those using communication devices, and enriching math and science programs with hands-on learning materials. The diversity of these projects speaks volumes about the BSFEE’s commitment to educational excellence.

Implications for the Current and Upcoming School Year

The impact of these grants will soon be visible, with projects set to show results in the current or the upcoming school year. This injection of funds into a multitude of educational projects will undoubtedly enhance the learning experience for students across the district, setting the stage for an enriched and innovative educational journey.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

