Board Game ‘Votes for Women’ Encounters Facebook Advertising Roadblock

In a twist of irony, Votes for Women, a board game centered around the women’s suffrage movement, encountered a roadblock with Facebook’s ad review system. The social media giant, owned by Meta, reflexively rejected the ad purchase from Fort Circle, the game’s publisher. The reason? Facebook deemed the ad could sway public opinion or influence election outcomes, overlooking the game’s historical context.

Facebook’s Misstep

Fort Circle’s attempt to shed light on the struggle for the 19th Amendment, which enfranchised American women, was ironically thwarted by a tech corporation’s algorithm. The ad’s rejection, even after a request for review, underscores the conundrum of automated content regulation: a history lesson was mistaken for a politically charged message.

Impact on the Kickstarter Campaign

Facebook’s decision carries significant implications. Advertising on the platform is often crucial to crowdfunding campaigns. Kevin Bertram, the founder of Fort Circle, estimates that the inability to advertise on Facebook could lead to a loss of approximately $60,000 in funds for the Kickstarter campaign. The incident raises questions about the overreach of tech giants like Meta and their influence on who gets the opportunity to be heard.

Success Despite the Setback

Despite the setback, the Kickstarter campaign for Votes for Women has proven resilient. It has already raised over $135,000 with 11 days to spare, demonstrating that the power of the message and the interest in educational board games can overcome advertising challenges. These games, including renowned ones like Monopoly and The Mechanic is the Message series, have a profound history of educating players about historical and social issues, and Votes for Women is no exception.