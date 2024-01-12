BNY Mellon Releases Q4 2023 Financial Results, Outperforms Analysts’ Expectations

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY Mellon), the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and America’s oldest bank, has unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The results, which are accessible through the company’s investor relations website, reflect an increase in both Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue. The release also includes quarterly financial highlights and other related documents. These results will be discussed in detail in a conference call and live audio webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET today.

Strong Fourth Quarter for BNY Mellon

The bank’s stocks, including BNY Mellon, marked an impressive rise of 13.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This performance is the strongest since Q1 2021, indicating a stable quarter for banks overall. Analysts had anticipated this stability due to easing net-interest margin (NIM) compression and ongoing negative credit migration resulting from the delayed impact of the Federal Reserve’s rate increases.

BNY Mellon: An Under-The-Radar Turnaround Story

Bank of America’s equity research team maintained a positive outlook on BNY Mellon, viewing it as an under-the-radar turnaround story demonstrating strong execution. As of December 31, 2023, the bank managed a staggering $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. The bank, founded in 1784, has a significant presence in the capital markets, providing solutions to assist clients in managing and servicing their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.

Recognition and Future Plans

BNY Mellon has been recognized as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. The conference call and webcast today are expected to feature forward-looking statements, and may present additional significant information. Participants can access the call and webcast by dialing specified U.S. and international phone numbers using the passcode: 200200, or by visiting the investor relations section of the BNY Mellon website. An archived version of the call and webcast will be available later today at 5 p.m. ET and will remain accessible until February 12, 2024.