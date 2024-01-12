en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BNY Mellon Releases Q4 2023 Financial Results, Outperforms Analysts’ Expectations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
BNY Mellon Releases Q4 2023 Financial Results, Outperforms Analysts’ Expectations

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY Mellon), the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and America’s oldest bank, has unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The results, which are accessible through the company’s investor relations website, reflect an increase in both Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue. The release also includes quarterly financial highlights and other related documents. These results will be discussed in detail in a conference call and live audio webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET today.

Strong Fourth Quarter for BNY Mellon

The bank’s stocks, including BNY Mellon, marked an impressive rise of 13.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This performance is the strongest since Q1 2021, indicating a stable quarter for banks overall. Analysts had anticipated this stability due to easing net-interest margin (NIM) compression and ongoing negative credit migration resulting from the delayed impact of the Federal Reserve’s rate increases.

BNY Mellon: An Under-The-Radar Turnaround Story

Bank of America’s equity research team maintained a positive outlook on BNY Mellon, viewing it as an under-the-radar turnaround story demonstrating strong execution. As of December 31, 2023, the bank managed a staggering $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. The bank, founded in 1784, has a significant presence in the capital markets, providing solutions to assist clients in managing and servicing their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.

Recognition and Future Plans

BNY Mellon has been recognized as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. The conference call and webcast today are expected to feature forward-looking statements, and may present additional significant information. Participants can access the call and webcast by dialing specified U.S. and international phone numbers using the passcode: 200200, or by visiting the investor relations section of the BNY Mellon website. An archived version of the call and webcast will be available later today at 5 p.m. ET and will remain accessible until February 12, 2024.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
In a startling revelation, the global pandemic-induced microchip shortage has led several Chinese car manufacturers to resort to sourcing counterfeit microchips. The crisis, which has severely impacted many industries, including the automotive sector, has seen vehicles ranging from luxury brands to everyday cars grappling with scarce availability. The production process has been significantly hindered, resulting
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
China's Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown
5 mins ago
China's Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown
Indian Bank and FPL Technologies Collaborate to Launch Co-branded Credit Card
7 mins ago
Indian Bank and FPL Technologies Collaborate to Launch Co-branded Credit Card
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
3 mins ago
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Delta Air Lines Soars with Remarkable Q4 Profit Boost
4 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Soars with Remarkable Q4 Profit Boost
VCI Global's Stock Price Plummets Following Public Offering Announcement
4 mins ago
VCI Global's Stock Price Plummets Following Public Offering Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
2 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
2 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
3 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
4 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
5 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
5 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
5 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
5 mins
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
5 mins
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
12 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
52 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
59 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app