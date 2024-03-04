BMW Trio Set to Enchant Lewiston: Breau, Miller, and West Live at Franco Center

On a serene Sunday afternoon, the Franco Center in Lewiston is poised to host an exceptional musical journey featuring the acclaimed trio BMW: Breau Miller West, promising a tapestry of sonic delight for the audience. Scheduled for March 10, from 2-4 p.m., this concert is not just a performance but a rare opportunity to witness the convergence of local musical maestros Denny Breau, Mark Miller, and Arlo West in a harmonious blend of artistry.

Advertisment

The anticipation for this event is palpable, with doors opening at 1 p.m. to welcome attendees to an afternoon filled with melodious charm, complemented by a cash bar and an intimate meet-and-greet session with the artists themselves. With ticket prices set at $30 in advance and $35 at the door, enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats promptly through the Franco Center's website or by contacting the box office directly. This gathering not only promises an auditory feast but also fosters a sense of community among music lovers.

Harmonious Collaboration

The trio, each member a widely recognized figure in the local music scene, brings a unique blend of talents to the stage. Denny Breau's guitar mastery, Mark Miller's soulful vocals, and Arlo West's exceptional musicianship promise an eclectic mix of genres and styles. This performance is a testament to the vibrant local music culture thriving within Lewiston, showcasing the rich talents that flourish in this community.

Advertisment

A Venue Steeped in History

The Franco Center, nestled at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, serves as the perfect backdrop for this musical rendezvous. Known for its commitment to promoting arts and culture, the center provides a platform for artists and performers to connect with the community. With its accessible location and ample parking, the Franco Center ensures a hassle-free experience for all attendees, further enhancing the allure of this event.

Building Community Through Music

This concert is more than just a performance; it's an invitation to the community to come together and celebrate the universal language of music. The meet-and-greet session offers fans a chance to interact with the artists, adding a personal touch to the concert experience. Such events play a crucial role in enriching the cultural tapestry of Lewiston, fostering a sense of belonging and connection among its residents.

As the day draws closer, the excitement builds for what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon at the Franco Center. This concert is not merely a display of musical prowess but a celebration of community, artistry, and the enduring power of music to bring people together. As attendees prepare to be captivated by the melodies of BMW: Breau Miller West, the event stands as a beacon of cultural vibrancy in Lewiston, inviting one and all to partake in the joy of live music.