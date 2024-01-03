BMW Achieves Record Sales in U.S. for Q4 and Full Year 2023, Boasts Strong EV Lineup

BMW of North America has registered an unprecedented sales record for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the full year of 2023. In Q4, BMW sales touched the 107,881-vehicle mark, signaling a 6% hike from Q4 2022. More impressively, the entirety of 2023 saw a 9% surge in sales, with a total of 362,244 vehicles, setting a fresh annual record.

Electrification Driving Growth

The introduction of the BMW i5 in November has further diversified the electric vehicle (EV) lineup, which also encompasses the BMW i4, i7, and iX. BMW’s Q4 EV sales skyrocketed by 65.4%, with 14,374 vehicles sold, while the full-year EV sales made up 12.5% of the total with 45,417 vehicles. In addition, plug-in hybrid sales also contributed to the electrified tally, reaching 25,318 for the year, and bringing the combined electrified vehicle sales to 19.5% of BMW’s total.

MINI Brand Also Flourishing

The MINI brand has also experienced growth, with a 4% increase in Q4 and a 13.5% rise for the year, totaling 33,497 vehicles. BMW Group’s U.S. operations include a diverse range of sales, marketing, and financial services, as well as a manufacturing center in South Carolina for X model vehicles.

Bright Future Ahead

In a promising development, JPMorgan has added BMW shares to its ‘Analyst Focus List’ with a price target increased from 110 to 115 euros. Analysts predict 2024 to be a robust earnings year for the automotive industry, with manufacturers maintaining solid pricing power despite lower production volumes. BMW is expected to offer a commendable balance between growth in all regions and profitability in the forthcoming year.

Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, attributed the success to the quality of the product lineup and collaboration with the dealer network. As we move forward, the focus will be on sustaining the momentum and extending the brand’s reach in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.