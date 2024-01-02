en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BMG Transforms Production Facility Landscape with BMG Studio-Anywhere

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
BMG Transforms Production Facility Landscape with BMG Studio-Anywhere

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is revolutionizing the production facility landscape with its innovative managed services product, BMG Studio-Anywhere. This forward-thinking solution offers corporations, government agencies, and Hollywood studios the flexibility and cost-effectiveness needed for producing broadcast-quality video content, anywhere in the world.

BMG’s Technological Advancements

BMG, renowned for its advancements in the broadcast industry, is responsible for the BMG Cloud Control Center and REMI mobile units. The latest development, BMG Studio-Anywhere, empowers clients to set up production studios at any location, which are then linked to BMG’s Cloud Control Center. This setup allows clients to adapt their production resources and staffing according to varying broadcasting schedules and volumes. The system is engineered to minimize capital expenditures, real estate, and staffing costs, thereby reducing the clients’ carbon footprint.

Custom Studios with Global Connectivity

BMG’s integration team works closely with clients, designing and building custom studios and offering global connectivity through its cloud-based control center. The company emphasizes the ease and speed of initiating video production operations with their system, positioning it as a disruptor in the broadcast industry.

BMG: A Global Broadcast Media Company

BMG, a global player in the broadcast media sector, offers a variety of managed services and live production services. Operating from offices in major U.S. cities, BMG has produced thousands of shows and hours of live programming, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the industry. The launch of the BMG Studio-Anywhere service is yet another testament to BMG’s commitment to technological innovation and exceptional service delivery.

0
Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cory Klippsten Warns Against Altcoin Season, Foresees Bright Future for Bitcoin

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price, Growth, and Market Position

By BNN Correspondents

USTR Delays Re-imposition of Tariffs on Chinese Goods

By Salman Khan

Realty Income Corp. Stock: A Rollercoaster Day on the Market

By Olalekan Adigun

Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance and Future P ...
@Business · 38 seconds
Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance and Future P ...
heart comment 0
Significant Stock Price Change for Gamida Cell Ltd on December 29, 2024

By Salman Akhtar

Significant Stock Price Change for Gamida Cell Ltd on December 29, 2024
Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence

By Safak Costu

Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence
Cryptocurrency Forecast 2024: Spotlight on Litecoin, Injective, and Borroe Finance

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cryptocurrency Forecast 2024: Spotlight on Litecoin, Injective, and Borroe Finance
WM Technology Inc Observes Stock Price Increase at Start of Trading Session

By BNN Correspondents

WM Technology Inc Observes Stock Price Increase at Start of Trading Session
Latest Headlines
World News
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
1 min
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
1 min
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
1 min
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
1 min
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
1 min
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
1 min
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
1 min
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
1 min
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
1 min
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
12 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
16 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
19 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
52 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app