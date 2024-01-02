BMG Transforms Production Facility Landscape with BMG Studio-Anywhere

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is revolutionizing the production facility landscape with its innovative managed services product, BMG Studio-Anywhere. This forward-thinking solution offers corporations, government agencies, and Hollywood studios the flexibility and cost-effectiveness needed for producing broadcast-quality video content, anywhere in the world.

BMG’s Technological Advancements

BMG, renowned for its advancements in the broadcast industry, is responsible for the BMG Cloud Control Center and REMI mobile units. The latest development, BMG Studio-Anywhere, empowers clients to set up production studios at any location, which are then linked to BMG’s Cloud Control Center. This setup allows clients to adapt their production resources and staffing according to varying broadcasting schedules and volumes. The system is engineered to minimize capital expenditures, real estate, and staffing costs, thereby reducing the clients’ carbon footprint.

Custom Studios with Global Connectivity

BMG’s integration team works closely with clients, designing and building custom studios and offering global connectivity through its cloud-based control center. The company emphasizes the ease and speed of initiating video production operations with their system, positioning it as a disruptor in the broadcast industry.

BMG: A Global Broadcast Media Company

BMG, a global player in the broadcast media sector, offers a variety of managed services and live production services. Operating from offices in major U.S. cities, BMG has produced thousands of shows and hours of live programming, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the industry. The launch of the BMG Studio-Anywhere service is yet another testament to BMG’s commitment to technological innovation and exceptional service delivery.