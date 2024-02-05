Blueprint Medicines Issues Equity Awards to New Employees, Reinforces Commitment to Precision Therapy

Global precision therapy company, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, has incorporated an innovative approach to employee inducement, granting stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to three new hires. This move, effective as of February 1, 2024, falls under the company's 2020 Inducement Plan, aiming at attracting and retaining top talent in the competitive field of medical research.

Details of the Equity Awards

The inducement package consists of non-qualified stock options to purchase 1,717 shares and 858 restricted stock units (RSUs). The exercise price for the stock options is set at $79.88 per share, matching the closing price of the company's common stock on the grant date. Both types of awards carry a vesting schedule; the stock options will vest in increments, with the first 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following three years. The RSUs, on the other hand, will vest 25% annually over four years. A crucial condition attached to these awards is the requirement for the employee to remain employed with the company through each vesting date.

Blueprint Medicines' Growth and Novel Approach

Since its inception in 2011, Blueprint Medicines has been at the forefront of targeted therapies for cancer and blood disorders. The company's approach is unique, focusing on genetic drivers of disease, which has led to the development of a pipeline of precision therapies and the successful introduction of approved medicines in the United States and Europe. The unique employee inducement plan is just one more reflection of the company's innovative strategies.

Future Plans for Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines continues to advance treatment programs for various conditions, including systemic mastocytosis, chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and EGFR-mutant lung cancer. With its strong commitment to precision therapy and its innovative approach to employee inducement, Blueprint Medicines underscores its dedication to both its employees and its mission to combat complex diseases.