Business

Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts

Medical technology firm, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., has closed a public offering that involved the sale of 2,692,308 shares of common stock and equivalent warrants at a combined price of $1.30 each. The offering generated an estimated $3.5 million before expenses. The funds will be channeled towards advancing the company’s efforts to attain FDA approval for its clinical studies and to bolster other research and development activities.

Investment to Boost Clinical Studies and R&D

The proceeds from the sale will be used to push forward the company’s ambitious FDA approval endeavors, and to enhance its research and development operations. These are critical components of Bluejay’s strategic roadmap, as they strive to break new ground in the domain of rapid diagnostics for critical care.

Bluejay’s Symphony Platform and IL-6 Test

Known for its innovative Symphony platform, Bluejay is currently developing an Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Test for sepsis that promises to deliver results in approximately 20 minutes. This speedy diagnostic process has the potential to significantly aid in prompt medical decisions, thus offering an edge over the current diagnostic tools available.

Offering Facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co.

The sale was conducted under a previously filed SEC registration statement and facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co., the exclusive placement agent. Despite the optimism surrounding the offering and the company’s future prospects, Bluejay has issued statements acknowledging the risks and uncertainties involved in such financial forecasts and regulatory approval processes.

Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

