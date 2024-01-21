Bluefield Progresses with City-Wide Security Camera Installation Amid Cultural Preparations

In the city of Bluefield, a significant public safety venture is underway. The drive is the widespread installation of a security camera network, a project that continues to make headway under the guidance of the city's Director of IT, Billy Hester. As it stands, of the 207 cameras planned, 94 have found their place, with 87 up and running.

Collaboration and Challenges

The city has struck a deal with Appalachian Power to mount cameras on their poles, a partnership that promises to aid the swift execution of the project. However, a hurdle has arisen in the face of more stringent and costly insurance requirements from Frontier. Despite this, the city remains undeterred, mulling over the possibility of installing its own poles at select locations to circumvent these challenges.

Aims and Oversight

Launched in 2021, the camera project is propelled by an ambition to deter crime and enhance public safety on the city streets. The responsibility of monitoring the installed cameras rests with the Bluefield Police Department, ensuring a cohesive approach to security in the city.

City's Cultural Calendar

Parallel to the security update, Bluefield is gearing up for its Black History Month celebrations. The city has an array of events planned, including the installation of banners honoring both local and national figures, a complimentary movie showing, and an essay/project contest designed to engage the city's children. Furthermore, the city is in the process of deconstructing the West Virginia Christmas City displays at the city park. Mayor Ron Martin is optimistic about robust attendance numbers for the upcoming Holiday of Lights and Christmas City events.