Bluefield Honors Black History Month with Banners and Student Engagement

In a spirited nod to Black History Month, the City of Bluefield has embarked on a two-fold initiative to honor local and nationally recognized figures who have left indelible marks on community and society. The city's hallmarks of tribute are not merely symbolic but designed to engage and educate, fostering a deeper understanding of the rich history that has shaped Bluefield and beyond.

Homage in the Heart of the City

Across the city, particularly along the bustling avenues of Bluefield and Bland Street, city crews are diligently installing thirty banners. These banners, each a silent testament to the contributions of an individual, are aimed at reminding passersby of the city's vibrant Black heritage. The initiative is not only a celebration but also a reflection of the city's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, acknowledging the pivotal role these figures have played in shaping the city's history and future.

Engaging the Young Minds

Complementing the city-wide tribute, a contest for local school students, including home-schooled ones, is underway. The contest, a creative and educational platform, prompts young minds to delve into the stories of Black individuals who have left their mark on Bluefield and its surroundings. Whether through essays, projects, or innovative presentations, the contest is designed to kindle a deep-rooted appreciation of Black history among the city's youth. As a token of recognition, Visa gift cards await the winners, incentivizing participation and rewarding effort.

A Grand Finale to the Celebrations

Students have until February 26 to submit their entries, with the results to be unveiled at the inaugural Black History Month Luncheon slated for February 29. The Clover Club, perched above The Railyard on Commerce Street, will play host to the event. Sponsored by In & Out Investments LLC and The Railyard, the luncheon promises to be a commemorative event, marking the culmination of the month-long celebration. Attendees are required to RSVP either online or in person at the Bluefield City Hall. For any queries regarding the event, the city can be contacted directly through their official number.