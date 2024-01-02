en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bluebird bio Inc Experiences Slight Stock Price Dip Amidst Mixed Financial Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Bluebird bio Inc Experiences Slight Stock Price Dip Amidst Mixed Financial Performance

Noted biotechnology firm, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE), reported a minor dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024. The stock opened at $1.40, fluctuated throughout the day, peaking at $1.43 and bottoming out at $1.38, before closing at $1.41. The company’s 52-week stock range has been between $1.26 and $8.52.

Company Performance and Insider Transactions

Employing 323 individuals, Bluebird bio has witnessed a 13.17% decrease in annual sales over the past five years. However, it has managed an average yearly earnings per share growth of 43.52%. The company, with a market float of $106.42 million and total outstanding shares of $109.41 million, presents a gross margin of -319.18%, an operating margin of -10679.79%, and a pretax margin of -7407.87%. Insider ownership stands at 2.73%, while institutional ownership is at 80.84%. Notably, recent insider transactions involved the company’s CFO and CEO divesting shares at various price points.

(Read Also: Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics)

Financial Reports and Analyst Predictions

For the quarter ending on September 29, 2023, Bluebird Bio Inc reported a slight beat on earnings per share (EPS), posting -$0.66 compared to the projected -$0.67. Nevertheless, the company carries a net margin of -7411.12% and a return on equity of -93.43%. Analysts anticipate earnings of -0.55 per share for the current fiscal cycle and project a surge in EPS by 45.80% over the next five years. The company’s quick ratio stands at 1.42, price to sales ratio at 6.95, and diluted EPS at -0.74. These are expected to reach -0.68 next quarter and -1.72 in a year.

(Read Also: Analysts Present Diverse Views on Host Hotels & Resorts; Average 12-Month Price Target at $21.25)

Market Position and Future Outlook

Bluebird bio Inc has experienced an increase in average volume to 13.73 million and holds a current market cap of 150.99 million. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0858, and the 200-day Moving Average stands at $3.4490. Resistance and support levels are identified at $1.4133/$1.4467/$1.4633 and $1.3633/$1.3467/$1.3133, respectively. The company is a key player in the biotechnology industry, specializing in gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Having secured FDA approvals for three therapies in under two years, Bluebird bio Inc continues to maintain its dedication to patient communities and a people-centric culture.

Read More 

0
Business United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: A Battle of Premium Travel Cards

By Quadri Adejumo

Wall Street Research Calls Highlight Multiple Upgrades

By Aqsa Younas Rana

HP Inc. Poised for Growth in 2024 with AI PCs and Higher-Value Products

By Salman Khan

Georgia Contractor Arrested for $9M Insurance Fraud

By Quadri Adejumo

A Tale of Two Pharma Stocks: CPHI and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
@Business · 2 mins
A Tale of Two Pharma Stocks: CPHI and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
heart comment 0
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest

By BNN Correspondents

RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Acceleration of State’s Industrial Development

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Acceleration of State's Industrial Development
Community and Philanthropist Rally to Save Beloved Bakery

By BNN Correspondents

Community and Philanthropist Rally to Save Beloved Bakery
Latest Headlines
World News
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
16 seconds
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 170 Hits the Market
16 seconds
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 170 Hits the Market
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
1 min
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
1 min
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
1 min
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
2 mins
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
2 mins
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
2 mins
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
3 mins
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
29 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
39 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app