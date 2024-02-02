Blue Yonder Ends Fiscal Year 2023 with Strong Growth and Innovative Updates

In an era where digital transformation is no longer a choice but a business imperative, Blue Yonder Holding, Inc., stands as a beacon of innovation and growth in the realm of digital supply chain transformation. The company marked the close of fiscal year 2023 with an impressive revenue of $1.28 billion and a notable surge in SaaS revenue by 17% year-over-year. The digital giant also swelled its clientele by adding 167 new customers to its roster, further solidifying its position in the industry.
Q4 Performance and Product Innovations
Blue Yonder's performance in the final quarter of 2023 was equally commendable. The company added 41 new customers during this period, including some of the biggest global companies across diverse regions. The fourth quarter also saw the company rolling out its largest product update in history. The update included interoperable solutions across the entire supply chain on the Blue Yonder Luminate Cognitive Platform, cloud-native cognitive planning solutions, and the launch of Blue Yonder Orchestrator, a generative AI capability for supply chain orchestration.
Acquisition of Doddle and Industry Recognition
Further enhancing its repertoire, Blue Yonder also acquired Doddle, thereby amplifying its logistics solutions for digital retail and omni-channel shopping journeys. The company's industry standing received a nod from key technology industry analysts, with Blue Yonder featuring in 16 reports in Q4 2023, a testament to its strong industry recognition.
Insights for the Upcoming Year
As we venture into 2024, Blue Yonder anticipates retailers' continued focus on supply chain efficiency. The company also predicts the significant impact of AI and the potential shift in manufacturing jobs due to geopolitical divisions. Challenges such as inflation and data management regulations also loom large. Blue Yonder, with its innovative offerings, is poised to help customers navigate these trends and build resilient supply chains.