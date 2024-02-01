Blue Ridge Parkway Tops Most-Visited National Parks List in 2023

In 2023, the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina witnessed a significant uptick in its footfall, with an influx of one million more visitors compared to the previous year. The surge propelled the total number of visitors to a stellar 16.7 million, making the Parkway the most-visited national park of the year, even outshining the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco.

Climate Resilience and Public Affection Drive Visitation

Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, credits this growth to the park's resilience to climate changes and the public's enduring fondness for parks and public lands. The visitor tally, which excludes local commuter traffic, is meticulously calculated using traffic counters stationed at various entry and exit points.

An Ascending Trend Since 2018

The Parkway has been basking in a consistently upward trend in visitor numbers since 2018, the record high being in 2002 with a whopping 21.5 million visitors. The Blue Ridge Parkway, stretching a vast 469 miles from North Carolina to Virginia, boasts 252 miles in North Carolina alone. Constructed during the 1930s Depression era, the Parkway has been a significant economic catalyst for the small towns dotting its route.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation: A Pillar of Support

Established in 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has been instrumental in funding the Parkway's maintenance. The Foundation managed to raise $4 million in the past year alone to bridge the funding shortfall left by federal allocations, which average to about $1 per visitor. Despite the rise in visitor count, Bruce O'Connell, who manages the Pisgah Inn for the Park Service, observed that hotel bookings did not witness a similar increase, although restaurant business flourished. The Parkway's success is mirrored in the local economic benefits, including the spike in souvenir sales at concession stands.