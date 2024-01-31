Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. Reports Q4 2023 Financial Results, Announces Transformation Efforts

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent entity of Blue Ridge Bank, has released its financial figures for the fourth quarter and the full year ending on December 31, 2023. The company recorded a net loss of $5.8 million, equivalent to $0.30 per diluted common share, for Q4. This figure signifies an improvement, compared to a net loss of $41.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted common share, from the third quarter of 2023.

Significant Items Impacting Loss

This loss was influenced by several notable items, including a $1.2 million post-tax loss from the sale of an equity investment in a fintech firm, along with a $1.7 million post-tax loss on the fair value of mortgage servicing rights. For the full year of 2023, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations amounting to $51.8 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share. This figure is a downturn from a net income from continuing operations of $17.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, witnessed in the previous year.

CEO Expresses Confidence Amid Challenges

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc.'s CEO, G. William Beale, communicated faith in the bank's future despite the challenges. He highlighted the aggressive transformation strategies currently being implemented to rebuild the bank's core strengths and secure future expansion. These strategies encompass capital commitments totaling $150 million from a private placement of common stock, fortifying the risk management function through significant appointments, and focusing on regulatory remediation efforts.

Consent to OCC Order & Future Plans

Blue Ridge Bank consented to an OCC consent order on January 25, 2024, which includes a strategic plan and capital plan. The order also outlines restrictions on fintech operations and mandates the maintenance of specific capital ratios. The private placement of Blue Ridge Bankshares' common stock is projected to conclude in March 2024, contingent on shareholder approval and other conditions. The financial highlights for Q4 2023 paint a nuanced picture of trials and strategic initiatives, all aimed at positioning the bank on a path towards recovery and growth.