Blue Planet and Marathon Petroleum Join Forces to Advance Carbon Capture Technology

In a significant stride towards sustainable development, Blue Planet Systems Corporation, a pioneer in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) technology, has unveiled its strategic collaboration with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC). The partnership stands as a testament to their shared commitment to advancing Blue Planet's patented Geomimetic mineralization process, a groundbreaking solution for carbon capture.

Transformative Technology

Blue Planet's unique CarbonStar rated technology permanently stores CO2 within synthetic limestone aggregate. This innovative approach is leveraged to create carbon-neutral and carbon-negative concrete and other building products. Recognized as the most thermodynamically efficient and scalable solution for carbon capture, this technology is already in use at Blue Planet's carbon mineralization facility on San Francisco Bay.

Revolutionizing Carbon Capture

Unlike other CCUS technologies, Blue Planet's process emulates the natural low-energy chemistry responsible for limestone formation, the largest reservoir of Earth's carbon. By doing so, it offers a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional carbon capture methods. The company's mission revolves around the mineralization of billions of tons of CO2 and its permanent sequestration in the built environment.

Collaboration and Funding: A New Dawn

The new partnership with Marathon Petroleum and additional funding from existing investor Signina Capital AG will empower Blue Planet to optimize its production through process automation and enhance the technology readiness level of its facility. Operational for two years, this facility is directly connected to the flue gas from Calpine's Los Medanos Energy Center. This strategic step will catalyze the commercialization and deployment of Blue Planet's transformative technology, marking a new era in carbon capture and sequestration.