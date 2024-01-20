Blue Nile Expands Diamond Earring Selection in Time for Valentine's Day

Blue Nile, an esteemed online jewelry retailer, has enlarged its inventory of diamond earrings, introducing a variety of designs just in time for the Valentine's Day rush. Expanding its selection to cater to diverse customer tastes, the company now offers both earth-mined and lab-grown diamonds. The company's dedication to quality and authenticity is reflected in the GIA diamond grading report that accompanies all of Blue Nile's 1-carat diamond earrings.

Exquisite Additions

Among the new entries, the graduating diamond drop earrings in 14k white gold are a standout product. These spectacular earrings, as well as other designs, are available in both prong and bezel settings. These settings not only enhance the visual appeal of the diamonds but also ensure their secure placement.

Handcrafted Elegance

Blue Nile's jewelry is handcrafted by skilled artisans in New York, epitomizing finesse and attention to detail. In addition to the expanded range of earrings, the company's Valentine's Day selection includes a wide variety of options such as lab-grown diamond tennis bracelets, Italian yellow gold necklaces, ruby huggie earrings, and more. The collection also boasts an array of men's jewelry such as lab-grown princess diamond stud earrings, gold mariner link bracelets, and diamond vertical bar pendants, among others.

Customer-Centric Approach

Blue Nile provides international shipping and has a 30-day return or exchange policy in place. The company's customer support is available through various channels, underlining their commitment to customer satisfaction. Since its inception in 1999, Blue Nile has built a reputation based on conflict-free diamonds and customer-centric service, serving over two million customers worldwide.