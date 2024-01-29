Blue Moon Metals CEO to Spotlight Polymetallic Projects at Virtual Investor Conference

Blue Moon Metals Inc., a leading player in the polymetallic development scene, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick McGrath, will be a presenter at the upcoming Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference set for January 31, 2024. The conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, is a pioneering event providing a live, interactive platform for investors to directly engage with presenting companies.

Preparations for the Virtual Investor Conference

Participants are urged to pre-register and conduct an online system check to ensure a seamless experience. The two-day event, spanning January 31 and February 1, is designed to facilitate 1x1 meetings with investors. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be made available post-conference.

Spotlight on the Blue Moon Project

Blue Moon Metals Inc. is known for its polymetallic Blue Moon project situated in the United States. This project is of strategic importance, given its contents of vital metals such as zinc, gold, silver, and copper. The project site boasts efficient access to local infrastructure, including highways and a hydroelectric power facility, and is situated in close proximity to the ports of Oakland and the service center of Reno. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has listed zinc and copper among critical metals, reinforcing their significance to the U.S. economy and national security.

Blue Moon Metals' Other Ventures

Additionally, Blue Moon Metals holds the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut, a region sharing geological similarities with Glencore's Hackett River deposit. The company's involvement in these projects underlines its commitment to the development and exploration of critical metals.

Virtual Investor Conferences provides a proprietary platform for companies to directly communicate with a global network of retail and institutional investors. This unique platform replicates the experience of an on-site investor conference, but with the convenience of an online format.