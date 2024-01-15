en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

Blue Jays and Other Teams Eyeing Cy Young Winner Blake Snell

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Blue Jays and Other Teams Eyeing Cy Young Winner Blake Snell

Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, has become the center of attention in the baseball world. With a strong market presence for the free agent, several teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, are keenly observing his status. Snell, known for his left-handed precision, is considered the top unsigned pitcher of this offseason.

Teams Show Interest

The free agent market has seen considerable interest in Snell, with teams such as the Red Sox, Phillies, Giants, Angels, and Yankees stepping forth. While the Yankees have made an offer, it fell nearly $100 million short of Snell’s asking price. However, the Toronto Blue Jays have been quietly monitoring Snell’s progress throughout his free agency, recognizing the potential he could bring to their team.

Blue Jays’ Strategic Observation

The Blue Jays have been proactive in their approach, understanding that acquiring Snell could place their rotation firmly among the best in the game. Although Snell’s current asking price may be hefty, the Blue Jays are considering the possibility of a pitcher who could swing between the rotation and bullpen, providing crucial depth to their team.

Snell’s Market Value

Snell, who is fresh off an award-winning season with the San Diego Padres, is seeking a contract worth at least $240 million. However, no team has yet met these terms, with the highest offer coming from the New York Yankees, which was promptly rejected. The Blue Jays are hoping for a potential decrease in Snell’s asking price as the offseason progresses, making him an attractive prospect for their roster.

With his remarkable 2023 campaign, starting a career-high 32 games for the San Diego Padres and claiming the AL Cy Young Award in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell has proven his mettle. As a result, he is now the seventh player in MLB history to win Cy Young Awards in both leagues. This impressive record undoubtedly contributes to the intense interest in his free agency and the anticipation of his future career moves.

0
Baseball United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
20 mins ago
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
In 2016, a pivotal moment in the career of Alex Wood, the left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, unfolded behind the closed doors of the team’s management office. Andrew Friedman, the then-general manager, handed him a three-page analysis, a comprehensive study of Wood’s pitching patterns. It was a revelation that would soon catapult Wood’s
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
10 hours ago
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
12 hours ago
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
KIA Tigers Sign Former KBO MVP Seo Geon-chang: A Chance for Redemption
2 hours ago
KIA Tigers Sign Former KBO MVP Seo Geon-chang: A Chance for Redemption
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
7 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
7 hours ago
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
11 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
15 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
20 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
30 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
31 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
31 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
32 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
40 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
44 seconds
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
32 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app