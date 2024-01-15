Blue Jays and Other Teams Eyeing Cy Young Winner Blake Snell

Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, has become the center of attention in the baseball world. With a strong market presence for the free agent, several teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, are keenly observing his status. Snell, known for his left-handed precision, is considered the top unsigned pitcher of this offseason.

Teams Show Interest

The free agent market has seen considerable interest in Snell, with teams such as the Red Sox, Phillies, Giants, Angels, and Yankees stepping forth. While the Yankees have made an offer, it fell nearly $100 million short of Snell’s asking price. However, the Toronto Blue Jays have been quietly monitoring Snell’s progress throughout his free agency, recognizing the potential he could bring to their team.

Blue Jays’ Strategic Observation

The Blue Jays have been proactive in their approach, understanding that acquiring Snell could place their rotation firmly among the best in the game. Although Snell’s current asking price may be hefty, the Blue Jays are considering the possibility of a pitcher who could swing between the rotation and bullpen, providing crucial depth to their team.

Snell’s Market Value

Snell, who is fresh off an award-winning season with the San Diego Padres, is seeking a contract worth at least $240 million. However, no team has yet met these terms, with the highest offer coming from the New York Yankees, which was promptly rejected. The Blue Jays are hoping for a potential decrease in Snell’s asking price as the offseason progresses, making him an attractive prospect for their roster.

With his remarkable 2023 campaign, starting a career-high 32 games for the San Diego Padres and claiming the AL Cy Young Award in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell has proven his mettle. As a result, he is now the seventh player in MLB history to win Cy Young Awards in both leagues. This impressive record undoubtedly contributes to the intense interest in his free agency and the anticipation of his future career moves.