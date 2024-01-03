en English
Human Rights

Blue Campaign Spearheads Efforts on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
January 11 marks the National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about an issue that continues to pose a major threat to human rights and freedom across the globe. This year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT) is spearheading efforts to shed light on the magnitude of the problem and mobilize society against it through its Blue Campaign.

A Visible Stand Against Human Trafficking

The Blue Campaign invites the public to don blue attire as a visible sign of solidarity against human trafficking. The color blue, symbolizing the international fight against this crime, will serve as a unifying element, drawing public attention to the cause. Participants are encouraged to share pictures on social media platforms, using the hashtag #WearBlueDay, to further amplify the reach of the campaign.

Educational Resources and Public Engagement

In the lead-up to the day, the Blue Campaign will be providing educational resources on its website and across its social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram. The resources aim to equip first responders, law enforcement, industry partners, and the public with the necessary knowledge to recognize indicators of human trafficking and respond appropriately. The campaign underscores the importance of public engagement in combating human trafficking and seeks to empower individuals with the tools to contribute effectively to this fight.

Local Efforts and National Response

In addition to the nationwide campaign, local entities are also participating in the cause. The at:project, Central Oregon’s local responder for the federal Office on Trafficking in Persons and Office of Victims of Crime, is observing Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. The organization, which served 82 human trafficking survivors in the last fiscal year, is utilizing training sessions, social media, and community events to educate the public about human trafficking and dispel prevalent myths. The Department of Justice, on the other hand, is hosting the first ever Human Trafficking Education and Awareness Fair in San Antonio, bringing together over 40 regional organizations and community partners to raise awareness and foster community involvement in the fight against modern-day slavery.

Amidst these collective efforts, it remains clear that the fight against human trafficking requires the participation and commitment of every member of society. By wearing blue on January 11, individuals can help bring this issue to the forefront of public consciousness, making a visible stand against the crime that affects millions worldwide.

Human Rights Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

