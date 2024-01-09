Blue Abyss Makes Progress in Plans for State-of-the-art Training Center in Ohio

In a significant move, Blue Abyss, a United Kingdom-based company specializing in training and development for extreme environments, has made significant strides in its expansion plans. The company has successfully acquired a 12-acre site at Aerospace Parkway, in close proximity to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and the NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park, Ohio. The purchase of the land, which cost $783,750 excluding commission and other expenses, paves the way for the establishment of a new, state-of-the-art facility.

Blue Abyss’ Future Vision

This ambitious project, dubbed the Blue Abyss Training Centre and Hotel, carries an estimated construction cost of approximately $235 million. The facility’s blueprint includes a research center, with a particular focus on physiology and microgravity studies, among other fields. Moreover, it will house a 150-room hotel, catering to both researchers and visitors.

World’s Largest R&D Pool

One of the most distinctive features of the center will be the world’s largest research and development pool. This colossal pool will have the capacity to hold an amount of water equivalent to 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This unique feature stands to position the facility as a global leader in extreme environment research and development.

Economic and Employment Boost

The project is expected to significantly boost the local economy, generating nearly 2,000 full-time jobs. The commencement of construction is anticipated in the second half of 2024. Mayor Edward A. Orcutt of Brook Park expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Blue Abyss. He cited the potential economic and employment benefits for the local community and the broader Northeast Ohio region. John Vickers, CEO of Blue Abyss, highlighted the facility’s role as a hub for innovation and economic growth.