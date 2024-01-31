Bloom Energy Corporation to Announce Fiscal Results Amid Energy Innovation

On February 15, 2024, Bloom Energy Corporation, a leader in solid oxide fuel cell technology, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, post-market close. A conference call to discuss these results will follow at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can either join the call live or access a telephonic replay for a week post-call using the provided dial-in details and passcode. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be accessible for an entire year in the Investors section of Bloom Energy's website.

Empowering with Energy Solutions

Bloom Energy has made a name for itself by empowering businesses and communities with advanced energy solutions. These include electricity and hydrogen generation, both of which are integral to the operations of many Fortune 100 companies across the globe. Bloom's products are favored for their potential in lowering carbon emissions and aiding in the progression towards a net-zero energy future.

Relevance of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Technology

The broader implications of Bloom Energy's work can be understood by looking at the potential of solid oxide fuel cell technology. This technology is especially relevant in the production of All Solid State Batteries (ASSBs). ASSBs, which are being researched as potential substitutes for conventional lithium-ion batteries, offer enhanced safety and superior performance.

Future of Energy Storage

The manufacturing of oxide electrolyte scaffold for ASSBs is an area of significant interest. Energy modeling and comparisons of various manufacturing approaches for oxide electrolyte scaffold are part of ongoing research. The ultimate aim is to optimize the process and overcome the challenges, thereby paving the way for widespread adoption of ASSBs. The success in this area could represent a major leap forward in energy storage solutions.