BLM's New Rules to Impact Federal Oil and Natural Gas Development

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has unveiled a series of final rules set to come into effect in 2024. The updated land management and environmental regulations pose new challenges to federal oil and natural gas development and the accessibility of new federal leases. The proposed rules aim to tackle waste prevention, conservation, leasing, and the management of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).

Addressing Waste and Conservation

The Waste Prevention Rule seeks to limit the venting and flaring of natural gas. In a significant shift, the rule moves away from economic considerations in defining waste, focusing instead on air quality—a domain traditionally under the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) jurisdiction. The Conservation Rule, on the other hand, aims to elevate conservation as a primary use of public lands. This focus potentially conflicts with the Federal Land and Policy Management Act's (FLPMA) mandate for multiple uses.

Changes in Leasing and NPR-A Management

The Leasing Rule proposes significant increases in bonding requirements for federal leases. It introduces new fees and restrictions on lease development and extensions. Meanwhile, the NPR-A Rule suggests granting the BLM the authority to offer maximum protection to surface resources in the NPR-A. This rule could potentially limit development, even on existing leases.

Reflection of Current Administration's Emphasis

These rules reflect the current Administration's emphasis on environmental conservation and climate change considerations. However, they may exceed the BLM's statutory authority. The updated regulations come as the BLM releases its final Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan. This includes increasing protection for some 300,000 currently undeveloped acres while also allowing future oil and gas production in northeastern Colorado.

Despite criticism for keeping most acres open to oil and gas leasing, advocates are calling for stronger regulations to tackle the threats posed by continued fossil fuel development. There is also a contentious debate around a potential rule change by the Biden administration. This change would allow carbon dioxide capture and storage in national parks, sparking opposition due to potential environmental and public health concerns.