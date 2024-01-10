en English
Travel & Tourism

BLM Waives Day-Use Fees For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
BLM Waives Day-Use Fees For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

In a move to encourage outdoor recreation and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has decided to waive standard day-use fees on January 15. BLM Oregon-Washington State Director Barry Bushue expressed the agency’s commitment to making public land access more equitable.

Waiving Fees in Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The initiative applies to a select number of BLM land locations in Oregon and Washington, although regular access to most BLM lands is typically free. This gesture is part of the bureau’s ongoing efforts to foster recreation opportunities on public lands and help make these natural resources more accessible to all. It is worth noting that the fee waiver does not apply to expanded amenity fees such as overnight camping, group day-use, cabin rentals, or fees for individual Special Recreation Permits.

Locations With Waived Day-Use Fees

The sites where the day-use fees will be waived include Alsea Falls Recreation Site, Hyatt Lake Recreation Area, Gerber Recreation Area, Sandy Ridge Trail System, Shotgun Creek Recreation Site, Spring Recreation Site, Wildwood Recreation Site, Yakima River Canyon, and Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. These locations offer a variety of outdoor experiences, from hiking and biking trails to fishing spots, and provide visitors with a chance to connect with nature.

Seeking More Information

Individuals seeking more information about specific recreation sites or about the fee waiver can directly contact the BLM. This move by the BLM is not just a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, but also an invitation to the public to explore and appreciate the natural beauty of public lands.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

