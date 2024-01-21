BLM Proposes Major Reduction in Recreational Target Shooting Area in Arizona's Sonoran Desert National Monument

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has proposed a significant reduction in the area designated for recreational target shooting within the Sonoran Desert National Monument in Arizona. The new resource management plan, announced on a Friday, suggests limiting target shooting to just 5,295 acres, a stark decrease from the present 435,700 acres where it is currently allowed.

Protecting Cultural and Natural Resources

The proposed changes are largely driven by concerns that recreational target shooting is adversely affecting cultural and natural resources within the monument. This includes damage to the native saguaro cacti and Native American petroglyphs, both integral elements of the monument's cultural and natural heritage. The new plan would result in a wide-ranging ban on target shooting across the remaining 480,496 acres of the monument.

Awaiting Public Comment

In response to these proposed changes, a 60-day public comment period is scheduled to commence following an official announcement in the Federal Register on the following Monday. The BLM, which manages over 245 million acres of public land across 12 Western states, has maintained that target shooting will still be permitted on other BLM-administered lands in close proximity to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Conserving the Sonoran Desert National Monument

The Sonoran Desert National Monument was established in 2001 with a primary aim of preserving its significant cultural and natural features. The proposed amendment to the resource management plan is a step towards enhanced protection of these features and balancing recreational activities with conservation efforts.