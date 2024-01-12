en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Blizzard Warning Issued for Northeastern Wisconsin: Schools Close and Flights Canceled

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
Blizzard Warning Issued for Northeastern Wisconsin: Schools Close and Flights Canceled

A severe weather warning has been put in place for northeastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay, as meteorologists predict blizzard-like conditions to hit the area from 3 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Originally, a winter storm warning had been issued from 6 a.m., but this has been upgraded to a blizzard warning due to an escalation in wind speeds and anticipated snowfall. The winter storm warning will hold until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Schools and Flights Affected

With the impending blizzard, local schools have taken precautionary measures, opting to either dismiss students early or remain closed for the day. Meanwhile, the majority of flights scheduled for Friday from both the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and the Appleton International Airport have been canceled, a move aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and staff alike.

Heavy Snowfall and High Winds Predicted

Over the course of the weekend, meteorologists forecast more than a foot of snow. Green Bay is expected to bear the brunt of it with an estimated 10 to 15 inches of snow. The most intense snowfall is anticipated to occur Friday afternoon and evening, with subfreezing temperatures further contributing to snow accumulation. This weather phenomenon is expected to affect Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties.

Travel Advisory

With wind speeds potentially reaching up to 50 mph, visibility during the blizzard is expected to drop to below a quarter mile. The National Weather Service has issued a stern advisory against travel during the blizzard, cautioning residents to stay indoors to avoid the treacherous driving conditions.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
39 mins ago
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
On a regular afternoon on January 9th, the mundane traffic flow on Killiney Road towards Somerset Road was injected with a dose of enthusiasm. A traffic controller, whose identity remains unknown, transformed his routine job into a passionate performance, leaving an indelible imprint on an observer named William. Passionate Performance Captivates Onlooker As William was
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
China Upgrades Its '12306' Railway System Ahead of the Spring Festival Travel Rush
1 hour ago
China Upgrades Its '12306' Railway System Ahead of the Spring Festival Travel Rush
Wiltshire Council Invites Public Feedback on Cycling and Walking Plans for Calne and Melksham
1 hour ago
Wiltshire Council Invites Public Feedback on Cycling and Walking Plans for Calne and Melksham
The Rise of Multigenerational Travel: A New Trend in Family Vacations
51 mins ago
The Rise of Multigenerational Travel: A New Trend in Family Vacations
German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024
1 hour ago
German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024
Silent Pilgrim Moni Baba Awaits Ram Mandir's Inauguration Amid Global Attention on Ayodhya
1 hour ago
Silent Pilgrim Moni Baba Awaits Ram Mandir's Inauguration Amid Global Attention on Ayodhya
Latest Headlines
World News
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
56 seconds
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
2 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
2 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
2 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
3 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
3 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
6 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
6 mins
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
7 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app