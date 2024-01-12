Blizzard Warning Issued for Northeastern Wisconsin: Schools Close and Flights Canceled

A severe weather warning has been put in place for northeastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay, as meteorologists predict blizzard-like conditions to hit the area from 3 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Originally, a winter storm warning had been issued from 6 a.m., but this has been upgraded to a blizzard warning due to an escalation in wind speeds and anticipated snowfall. The winter storm warning will hold until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Schools and Flights Affected

With the impending blizzard, local schools have taken precautionary measures, opting to either dismiss students early or remain closed for the day. Meanwhile, the majority of flights scheduled for Friday from both the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and the Appleton International Airport have been canceled, a move aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and staff alike.

Heavy Snowfall and High Winds Predicted

Over the course of the weekend, meteorologists forecast more than a foot of snow. Green Bay is expected to bear the brunt of it with an estimated 10 to 15 inches of snow. The most intense snowfall is anticipated to occur Friday afternoon and evening, with subfreezing temperatures further contributing to snow accumulation. This weather phenomenon is expected to affect Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties.

Travel Advisory

With wind speeds potentially reaching up to 50 mph, visibility during the blizzard is expected to drop to below a quarter mile. The National Weather Service has issued a stern advisory against travel during the blizzard, cautioning residents to stay indoors to avoid the treacherous driving conditions.