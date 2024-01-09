Blizzard Warning in Oregon: Government Camp Prepares, Mt. Hood Skibowl to Open

As the first snowflakes descend onto the quiet town of Government Camp, Oregon, residents brace for a potentially massive blizzard on the horizon. Local news channel, FOX 12, paints a vivid picture of the looming storm, reporting predictions of 20 to 40 inches of snow, accompanied by wind gusts reaching 55 mph. The expected severity of the weather has led to a Blizzard Warning being issued by the National Weather Service for the east slopes of the Cascades, including Government Camp, prompting locals and visitors to exercise caution and preparedness.

Residents Share Insights and Precautions

With the blizzard warning in effect, locals who spent the day on the mountain shared their insights with FOX 12. They emphasized the need for caution and heightened preparedness, advising against travel over the mountain passes until the storm subsides. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has further bolstered this advice, mobilizing extra crews to clear the roads along Highway 26 in anticipation of the heavy snowfall.

Recreational Opportunities Amidst the Blizzard

Despite the forecasted severe weather, there’s a silver lining for winter sports enthusiasts. Mt. Hood Skibowl, a renowned local resort, has announced its opening for the season on Thursday afternoon. This comes as a surprise to many, considering the incoming blizzard. However, the resort seems confident in its preparation and ability to provide a safe environment for visitors seeking to indulge in winter activities.

Forecast Predicts Strenuous Conditions

The National Weather Service’s rare Blizzard Warning underscores the gravity of the incoming storm. Forecasts indicate snow totals exceeding 2 feet in regions with elevations of 3,000 feet or higher, coupled with below-freezing temperatures. Such conditions could potentially lead to near-zero visibility and perilous driving conditions, particularly in the lowlands where snow accumulation is anticipated. The warning serves as a stern reminder for residents and visitors alike to exercise utmost caution in the face of this impending winter storm.