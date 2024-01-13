en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaign in Iowa

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaign in Iowa

On a day that was to be marked by passionate political rallies and fervent conversations, Iowa found itself silenced by nature’s roar. A severe blizzard, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour and snow reducing visibility to a mere quarter mile, hit the state on January 13, 2024. This unexpected turn of events sent the final stages of the Republican caucus campaign into a tailspin, forcing White House hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to cancel their events.

Impact on the 2024 White House Race

The blizzard struck only days before the Iowa caucus, the first vote of the 2024 White House race. The severe weather conditions raised concerns about the potential impact on the voter turnout, threatening to add a chilling twist to an already heated political race. Amidst the flurry of the storm, however, some candidates remained undeterred. Donald Trump, leading in the polls, declared his intention to reach Iowa, come what may.

National Weather Service Warnings and Response

The National Weather Service (NWS) did not only report on the blizzard but also warned of an impending Arctic outbreak. They forecasted dangerously low wind chill temperatures, dropping as low as -45 degrees Fahrenheit. This extreme weather led to multiple incidents of overturned vehicles, prompting the Iowa State Patrol to assist hundreds of beleaguered motorists. In such treacherous conditions, travel was strongly discouraged.

Wider Impact of the Blizzard

The blizzard was not confined to disrupting political campaigns; it cast a long shadow over other aspects of life as well. Thousands of flights across the country were canceled, and power outages were reported in Illinois. The cold snap affected various parts of the U.S., including Montana, the Dakotas, and the western states, all of which reported snow and freezing temperatures. Even the NFL games were expected to be influenced, particularly the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

Severe Weather Continues

This severe weather event did not occur in isolation. It followed another cold wave that had wreaked havoc earlier in the week, causing multiple deaths and extensive power outages. As the country reels under these extreme conditions, the focus remains on Iowa and its pivotal role in the forthcoming elections. In the midst of the storm, Governor Kim Reynolds expressed her determination to get people to the polls, regardless of the weather.

0
United States Weather
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
51 seconds ago
The Tides of Tuna: Navigating Challenges in the Global Tuna Industry
The global tuna industry is a mighty behemoth, boasting a market value of around $40 billion and serving as a substantial pillar in the world’s food sector. The U.S, a major player in this domain, imported close to 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, with a staggering 71% of it being canned. The reins
The Tides of Tuna: Navigating Challenges in the Global Tuna Industry
Oil Prices Surge Amid Houthi Strikes: Global Economy on the Brink
4 mins ago
Oil Prices Surge Amid Houthi Strikes: Global Economy on the Brink
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
7 mins ago
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested
1 min ago
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested
CIA Establishes Task Force to Track Senior Hamas Leaders, Hostages
2 mins ago
CIA Establishes Task Force to Track Senior Hamas Leaders, Hostages
Houthi Spokesperson Asserts US Airstrikes Have Not Curtailed Their Maritime Power
3 mins ago
Houthi Spokesperson Asserts US Airstrikes Have Not Curtailed Their Maritime Power
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
44 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
4 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
7 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
7 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
8 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
10 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app