en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Blizzard Batters Des Moines: Iowa’s Busiest Airport Grapples with Major Disruptions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Blizzard Batters Des Moines: Iowa’s Busiest Airport Grapples with Major Disruptions

In the heart of winter, an unprecedented blizzard has taken siege of Des Moines International Airport, causing major interruptions in air travel. This airport, serving as Iowa’s busiest air hub, has found itself in the grip of extreme weather conditions that have led to an extensive cancellation of flights, both incoming and outgoing, throwing a wrench into the travel plans of countless passengers.

Blizzard Wreaks Havoc

The bone-chilling Friday winter storm has transformed the airport’s departure and arrival boards into a sea of red, signifying a majority of flight cancellations. Travelers who had hopes of reaching their destinations in time were met with the harsh reality of the blizzard’s fury. The relentless snowfall and winds have blanketed the airport, creating whiteouts and blizzard conditions that have made safe air travel impossible. As a result, widespread disruptions are anticipated to last potentially into the weekend, further complicating the situation for travelers.

A Stranded Traveler’s Tale

Among the sea of stranded passengers is a traveler who found himself sharing his predicament with WHO 13’s Lindsey Burrell. This traveler, who was eager to return home from a tropical holiday, has instead been left marooned due to the blizzard’s onslaught. For many like him, the juxtaposition of a warm holiday and a freezing return could not have been more stark or unexpected.

The Unyielding Blizzard

The blizzard has shown no signs of relenting, with the airport already registering a staggering 16.1 inches of snow. And this total is expected to climb further, possibly exceeding 20 inches by the time the storm subsides. Rural roads and highways leading to the airport risk becoming impassable, further stranding passengers and complicating rescue operations. This storm is a stark reminder of nature’s might and unpredictability, leaving a lasting impact on the people of Des Moines and proving a formidable test of resilience.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
59 seconds ago
Malaysia Ends Ceremonial Road Safety Campaign Launches, MYAirline's ASL Pending
In a move signifying a shift in Malaysia’s road safety approach, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has declared the discontinuation of official launches for road safety campaigns during festive seasons. The government aims to alter public perception that road safety is a concern only during these periods. Austerity Measures and Emphasizing Safety As part of this
Malaysia Ends Ceremonial Road Safety Campaign Launches, MYAirline's ASL Pending
Navigating Winter Roads: Minnesota State Patrol Offers Safety Tips Amid La Crosse Snowfall
16 mins ago
Navigating Winter Roads: Minnesota State Patrol Offers Safety Tips Amid La Crosse Snowfall
Baggage Fees Boost U.S. Airline Revenues to $6.7 Billion
21 mins ago
Baggage Fees Boost U.S. Airline Revenues to $6.7 Billion
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
7 mins ago
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
Winter Storm Paralyzes Wisconsin: A Tale of Human Resilience and Mother Nature's Wrath
9 mins ago
Winter Storm Paralyzes Wisconsin: A Tale of Human Resilience and Mother Nature's Wrath
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Boosts Abbottabad-Hazara Motorway Connectivity
9 mins ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Boosts Abbottabad-Hazara Motorway Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
48 seconds
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
48 seconds
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
1 min
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
2 mins
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
2 mins
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
2 mins
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
Gabriel 'Moggly' Benitez Returns to Octagon, Set to Face Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night
3 mins
Gabriel 'Moggly' Benitez Returns to Octagon, Set to Face Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
3 mins
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
3 mins
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app