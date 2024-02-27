BLISS Car Wash Expands Eco-Friendly Presence with Five New Locations in 2024

BLISS Car Wash, a leading automated car wash chain in Southern California, embarks on a significant expansion plan, opening five new eco-friendly locations in 2024. CEO Vahid David Delrahim underscores this development as a pivotal move in the company's journey towards providing premium car care services while amplifying its commitment to sustainability. Targeted areas for the new facilities include Huntington Beach, Covina, Cypress, Santa Clarita, and Chino Hills, equipped with state-of-the-art sustainable technologies.

Setting New Standards for Eco-Friendly Car Care

BLISS Car Wash is revolutionizing the car wash industry by integrating advanced water recycling systems, energy-efficient technologies, and biodegradable cleaning products in its operations. These innovations not only promise a superior cleaning experience but also aim to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of car care. The introduction of these eco-conscious facilities in strategic locations further solidifies BLISS's role as a pioneer in sustainable business practices within the automotive service sector.

Reviving San Bernardino with a Sustainable Twist

In addition to the expansion, BLISS is also focused on rebuilding its San Bernardino location, which suffered damage due to a fire caused by a customer's car malfunction. This rebuild is not just a recovery effort but a reinvestment into the community with an eco-friendly approach. The refurbished facility will feature the same sustainable technologies and practices that are hallmarks of the new locations, demonstrating BLISS's resilience and commitment to both the environment and the communities it serves.

A Partnership for Global Water Sustainability

BLISS Car Wash's mission extends beyond the realms of car care and environmental stewardship. Through a partnership with Wells Bring Hope, the company contributes to global sustainability efforts by donating a fresh-water well to the non-profit organization for each new opening. Wells Bring Hope focuses on drilling wells to provide safe water and sanitation to villages in Niger, addressing the critical need for clean water in one of the world's poorest countries. This collaboration highlights BLISS's dedication to making a tangible impact on global water conservation and community well-being.

The expansion of BLISS Car Wash with five new eco-friendly locations signifies a major leap forward in sustainable car care. By combining advanced technology, eco-conscious practices, and a commitment to global water sustainability, BLISS sets a new benchmark for the industry. As customers embrace the guilt-free luxury of using BLISS's services, they also contribute to a larger cause, supporting both local and global environmental initiatives. This move not only reinforces BLISS's market position but also resonates with a growing consumer demand for responsible and sustainable business practices.