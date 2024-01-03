en English
Travel & Tourism

Blind Tiger: Redefining Boutique Hospitality in Burlington, Vermont

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Marking its presence in the heart of Burlington, Vermont, the Blind Tiger boutique hotel, a brainchild of Lark Hotels, is a testament to redefined hospitality. This unique establishment, the second of its kind following the successful launch of the first in Portland, Maine, unlocked its doors to visitors in spring 2023.

Blending History with Luxury

Housed in a meticulously renovated late 19th-century building, Blind Tiger harmoniously merges historical charm with modern amenities. The boutique hotel is composed of 14 uniquely designed rooms, each a tribute to Vermont’s arresting landscape and enriched culture. A deliberate absence of televisions in the rooms nudges guests towards immersing themselves in the local culture and exploring the surrounding attractions.

A Hub of Comfort and Hospitality

Blind Tiger is not just a place to rest your head but an experience in itself. The hotel exudes a warm, chalet-like ambiance, and its amenities are thoughtfully curated to amplify the comfort of its guests. From around-the-clock snacks and breakfast options sourced from local Burlington artisans to a 24/7 snack and beverage bar, the hotel ensures that its guests are well-catered to. Other features include a lush garden and a solarium, providing spaces for guests to unwind and relish their surroundings.

Proximity to Local Attractions

Strategically located, Blind Tiger is a stone’s throw away from Burlington’s downtown core, Champlain College, and the University of Vermont. This makes it an ideal lodging option for guests keen on exploring the local culture, dining at farm-to-table restaurants, visiting breweries, or wine shopping. Despite its modern boutique appeal, the hotel’s lack of an elevator may pose a challenge for guests with mobility issues.

Nevertheless, whether for a romantic getaway, a gathering of friends, or a college tour, Blind Tiger presents itself as an embodiment of Vermont’s distinct charm and hospitality, making it a must-visit destination throughout the year.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

