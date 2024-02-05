Blackstone in Advanced Talks to Acquire Data Center Construction Firm Winthrop

The global investment firm, Blackstone, is reportedly in the advanced stages of negotiations to acquire Winthrop, a data center construction company renowned for its significant contributions to the digital infrastructure supporting the surge in digital data. This potential acquisition underscores the burgeoning interest of investment firms in the data center industry, a trend largely propelled by the escalating demand for cloud services and data storage facilities.

Winthrop: The Data Center Construction Specialist

Established in 1995, Winthrop has carved a niche for itself specializing in mission-critical projects and comprehensive data center solutions. The company generated a turnover exceeding €685 million in 2021 and is presently in the process of constructing several data center projects across seven European countries, cumulatively amounting to over 430MW. The company's shift in focus exclusively to this sector has paid dividends, with revenues crossing the €1bn mark and pre-tax profits standing at €86.17m for the year ending April 2023.

Blackstone's Strategic Move

Blackstone's potential acquisition of Winthrop not only represents its own strategic move to capitalize on the growing data center market but also mirrors a broader trend in the investment world. Increasingly, investment entities are recognizing digital infrastructure as a valuable and lucrative investment opportunity. The acquisition, if finalized, would expand Blackstone's portfolio further into the digital realm, potentially bolstering Winthrop's capabilities and reach in the process.

Deal Details Under Wraps

While the financial specifics of the potential acquisition remain undisclosed, it is believed that the deal could be in the region of £700 million. Both Blackstone and Winthrop have remained tight-lipped, with no official statements regarding the acquisition talks. Rothschild, the investment bank, is reportedly advising Winthrop on the discussions.