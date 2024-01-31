BlackSky Technology Advances to Final Phase in Space-based Recognition Program

The recent advancement of BlackSky Technology to Phase III of the Space-based Machine Automated Recognition Technique (SMART) program signifies a notable leap in the field of space-based technologies. The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) has awarded the contract to this pioneering company, recognizing its exceptional capabilities and potential to revolutionize the industry.

Scalability and Efficiency of BlackSky's Technology

Under the SMART program, BlackSky's machine learning operations (MLOps) architecture, originally designed to analyze one million square kilometers of the Earth's surface, is now examining over 30 million square kilometers each month. This represents more than 20% of the Earth’s surface. The company's AI tools have successfully detected and classified over two million change observations with high accuracy, demonstrating the scalability and efficiency of their technology in operational settings.

Integration of SMART Technologies into Government Programs

Phase III of the SMART program underscores the integration of broad area search technologies into other U.S. government programs. The high-performance MLOps architecture developed by BlackSky is generating valuable results not only within the SMART program but also in various other government-led search and discovery efforts. This highlights the utility and adaptability of the company's foundational technology.

BlackSky Spectra: A New Height in MLOps Architecture

The company's Spectra platform, powered by artificial intelligence, stands as a testament to their technological prowess. This high-performance MLOps architecture allows for on-demand, high-frequency imagery, analytics, and monitoring of vital locations, economic assets, and significant events worldwide. With the advent of the BlackSky Spectra platform, users gain access to real-time insights, enabling them to make swift and accurate decisions.

As BlackSky Technology embarks on the final phase of the SMART program, it not only positions itself as a true pioneer in the field but also redefines our perception and utilization of space-based technologies. This opens up new possibilities for a safer and more informed world, demonstrating the transformative power of technological innovation.