BlackHawk Industrial Promotes Trent Moss to Vice President of Sales - East

In a strategic move destined to fortify its presence in the industrial products sector, BlackHawk Industrial has elevated Trent Moss to the role of Vice President of Sales - East. This newly minted position within the company underscores BlackHawk's dedication to refining customer interactions and securing enduring industry success.

Moss: A Seasoned Sales Leader

Moss, carrying over two decades of robust sales and management experience, has become a linchpin in the company's growth. Recognized for his leadership in steering BlackHawk's largest region, the Mid-States, his unwavering commitment to team development and excellence resonates with BlackHawk's core principles. These principles, encompassing fierce competition, an aspiration to excel, teamwork, and integrity, form the bedrock of the company's ethos.

Confidence in Moss' Leadership

John Mark, the President and CEO of BlackHawk, has echoed his faith in Moss' leadership skills and his potential to fuel organic growth. Moss' capacity to command commercial teams effectively has not gone unnoticed, with Mark expressing his confidence in Moss' ability to steer the company toward sustained growth.

A Vision for Growth

Conveying his enthusiasm about the new role, Moss pledged his commitment to enhancing the company's sales strategies and reinforced his dedication to building on their solid foundation. His vision includes securing a more substantial market share, a goal he believes is achievable through strategic planning and execution.

As BlackHawk Industrial actively broadens its domestic and global footprint, it aims to add value for industrial manufacturers. This expansion strategy includes venturing into new markets, diversifying its product offerings, and fortifying its sales channels to optimize the productivity of its technical sales resources.