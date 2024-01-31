Black Women in the US Army: A Tribute to the Fallen and an Examination of Military Demographics

On a fateful Sunday, a drone attack claimed the lives of several American troops at a military base in northeastern Jordan. Among the fallen were two young Black women from Georgia, Specialist Kennedy Sanders and Specialist Breonna Moffett. They were not just soldiers serving their country, but also close friends who shared a love for hip-hop, laughter, and the Army. Behind their military involvement lay personal passions and dreams. Sanders, known for her ability to operate heavy equipment such as bulldozers and road graders, nurtured a love for knitting and collecting rare Nike Dunks. Moffett, also a heavy-equipment operator, was excited about attending a Nicki Minaj concert upon her return home.

Unseen Heroes: The Role of Black Women in the Military

The tragic loss of Sanders and Moffett underscores the significant representation of Black women in the military. They constitute approximately 36 percent of all enlisted women in the Army, a rate significantly higher than their 14 percent representation within the civilian female population. In the highest enlisted ranks, the presence of Black women is even more staggering, with over half of the Army's female sergeant majors being African American. This disproportionate representation of Black women in the military has been the subject of numerous studies over the decades.

The Attack: Implications and Repercussions

The drone attack, attributed to an Iranian-backed militia, killed three U.S. service members and injured 40 others. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a conglomerate of Iran-aligned militias, claimed responsibility for the deadly assault. This incident has heightened tensions in the region, with threats of retaliatory strikes from both the U.S. and Iran.

Perception of the Military among Black Women

The substantial enlistment of Black women in the military is often interpreted as a reflection of the perceived opportunities and relative equality within the Army. Despite the apparent level playing field, it is essential to remember the challenges and risks these women face, including the ultimate sacrifice that Sanders and Moffett made. Their deaths serve as a poignant reminder of the realities of military service and the bravery of these often-unseen heroes.