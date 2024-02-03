'Black Tie & Tails' Gala: A Step Forward in Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation

In the heart of Temecula, California, two unlikely allies – Kenai's House, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue organization, and Brooks Family K9, a dog training business, have joined forces to host their inaugural 'Black Tie & Tails' Winter Gala on March 9. This endeavor aims to gather funds for an ambitious expansion project, thereby allowing the duo to bolster their services and expand their reach.

Rescue, Rehab, Rehome, and Retention

Kenai's House, a brainchild of Shareen Harding, operates on a unique principle of four R's: Rescue, Rehab, Rehome, and Retention. The organization works tirelessly to provide sanctuary for abandoned animals and ensures that these pets find their rightful homes. Their mission resonates deeply in a region grappling with the animal shelter crisis.

Training Dogs for a Better Tomorrow

Parallelly, Brooks Family K9, founded by Jefferson Brooks, offers a spectrum of dog training services, including obedience and protection training. The organization is instrumental in training dogs from high-kill shelters, thereby enhancing their adoptability and giving them a chance at a better life.

Black Tie & Tails: A Night for a Cause

The gala, set to take place at the charming Luke's in Old Town Temecula, promises a night filled with auctions, soulful live music, delectable dining, and valuable networking opportunities. The event offers multiple sponsorship options for businesses, allowing them a chance to contribute to a noble cause. The Desert Capital Management Group, Inc., a firm offering financial and tax planning services, has already stepped up to sponsor the new ranch that Kenai's House and Brooks Family K9 plan to set up.

This expansion project is a beacon of hope for the animal rescue and rehabilitation scene in Southern California. The 'Black Tie & Tails' Winter Gala not only intends to raise funds but also to foster awareness about the crisis and inspire more people to join the movement towards a more humane society.