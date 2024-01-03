Black Salmon and LD&D Partner to Develop $115M Mixed-Use Tower ‘Gallery Haus’ in St. Petersburg

Miami-based entities, Black Salmon and LD&D, have inked a $115 million deal to construct a mixed-use tower in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The companies procured a 0.77-acre plot from Apogee Real Estate Partners for a sum of $9.05 million. Situated at 155 17th St. S., the site was previously earmarked for a 23-story residential tower by Apogee, with plans for over 200 apartments.

From Apogee’s Vision to Gallery Haus

LD&D has since altered these plans, earning approval for a 23-story building with an increased capacity of 253 units. Named Gallery Haus, the building will also offer over 5,000 square feet of retail space. The design, an imaginative interplay of modern architecture and functionality, is the brainchild of Baker Barrios Architects. As an added perk, the plan includes more than 10,000 square feet of amenities and coworking space. The groundbreaking ceremony is slated for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Location and Connectivity

Gallery Haus enjoys a strategic location near the Pinellas Trail, adjacent to Vertical Ventures, and in proximity to the Historic Gas Plant District and Tropicana Field. The site’s connectivity and location add to its allure, making it an attractive proposition for potential residents.

St. Petersburg’s Growing Appeal

The decision to develop in St. Petersburg is a calculated response to the city’s burgeoning appeal, particularly among young professionals. The city is gaining popularity for its affordable living costs and high living standards. Both Black Salmon and LD&D are dedicated to crafting modern living spaces that align with the evolving demands of cities like St. Petersburg.