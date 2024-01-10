Black Rock Coffee Bar Brews Up Expansion in Arizona with New Store

Black Rock Coffee Bar, the esteemed boutique coffee chain, is amplifying its footprint in Arizona with the launch of its 34th outlet in the Phoenix metro area and 38th across the state. The latest addition to the brand's US portfolio, located at 22490 E. Ocotillo Rd in Queen Creek, is set to open doors to coffee aficionados on January 12, 2024. The grand opening will be marked by enticing promotions, including medium-sized beverages for just $2.00.

Steaming Success

CEO Mark Davis radiates enthusiasm as he speaks about the company's vigorous expansion in the region. "Our consistent growth in Arizona is a testament to the unwavering support we receive from our customers," he says. The new store will continue to feature Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, providing a cozy atmosphere for patrons to savor their drinks and socialize.

Accelerated Expansion

With a total of 125 outlets across the U.S., Black Rock Coffee Bar has been on a rapid expansion trajectory. Its successful growth strategy led to it being honored as the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal in 2021. Further, it clinched the 1179th position in Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2023.

More than Coffee

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, Black Rock Coffee Bar has always emphasized more than just serving premium roasted coffee. The brand is committed to making a positive impact on the community and nurturing the development of its young team members. This is guided by their core 4G's values: grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. As Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to expand, it isn't just about new locations - it's about fostering a culture of community and personal growth.