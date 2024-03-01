Black Country Communion Drops 'Stay Free,' Announces Fifth Album 'V' for June Release

Black Country Communion, the hard rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Derek Sherinian, and Jason Bonham, is making a grand return with their first new music in seven years. Their latest single, 'Stay Free,' is a precursor to their highly anticipated fifth album, 'V,' which is set for a global release on June 14. This album marks a significant moment for the band, showcasing their evolution and the deep musical synergy among its members.

Advertisment

Recording Magic at Sunset Sound

Produced by the band's longtime collaborator, Kevin Shirley, 'V' was recorded at the iconic Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles. This location, known for its history with bands like Van Halen, added an extra layer of magic to the recording process. Glenn Hughes expressed his excitement about the recording experience, highlighting the fun and magical atmosphere that enveloped the sessions. With a tracklist that promises a mix of hard rock, soulful grit, and a touch of funk, 'V' is shaping up to be a monumental addition to Black Country Communion's discography.

A Long-Awaited Live Return

Advertisment

In celebration of their new album, Black Country Communion is slated to perform their first U.S. concert in over 11 years. The show will take place at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 17. This performance is not just a comeback but also a charitable endeavor, with all profits being donated to Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation to support music education and musicians in need. Furthermore, the band will grace the stage at the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea music festival, promising a riveting performance alongside other renowned artists.

What to Expect from 'V'

'V' is more than just an album; it's a testament to Black Country Communion's unwavering passion for music and their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. With a blend of hard rock, funk, and soul, the album is poised to deliver a powerful musical experience. Fans can look forward to a cohesive collection of songs that not only highlight the band's individual talents but also their collective genius. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for what is sure to be a remarkable addition to the rock music landscape in 2024.

As Black Country Communion gears up for the release of 'V' and their return to the live music scene, fans old and new are eager to witness the next chapter in the band's journey. With a rich history and a promising future, Black Country Communion is set to remind the world of their powerhouse status in the rock genre. 'V' represents not just a number but a milestone for the band, promising to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.