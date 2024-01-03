en English
Increasing Black Bear Sightings Spark Call for Coexistence in Middle Tennessee

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Increasing Black Bear Sightings Spark Call for Coexistence in Middle Tennessee

With the black bear population extending its range across Tennessee, Middle Tennessee has seen a notable rise in sightings. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 black bears in the state, primarily concentrated in East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. However, recent incidents, including a bear hit by a vehicle in South Nashville and another sighting in Bedford County, suggest a wider bear presence looming in Middle Tennessee.

Increasing Bear-Human Interface

Black bears, often compared to “300-pound raccoons”, are lured to residential areas by food sources such as garbage, bird seed, and leftovers on outdoor grills. The TWRA emphasizes the need for residents to be proactive in removing these food attractants to deter bears from frequenting human habitats and to mitigate potential bear-human conflicts.

A Growing Concern

As the bear population grows, so does the concern for neighborhoods and agricultural settings. Michael Pelton, a retired wildlife science professor, notes that bears disperse in search of food, especially during the fall season. This trend underscores the need for a heightened awareness and proactive measures among residents to ensure harmonious coexistence with the expanding bear population.

Living Responsibly with Bears

To aid in this endeavor, the TWRA collaborates with other wildlife agencies, promoting the website bearwise.org. This online resource provides tips and advice for living responsibly with bears, enabling residents to understand and manage the implications of an increasing bear presence in their community.

United States Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

