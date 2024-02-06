Black American Artists Alliance of Richmond Showcased at Mary Baldwin University

In the Hunt Gallery of Mary Baldwin University, an eye-catching display of art unfolds. Titled 'BAAAR: Stories and Histories', the exhibit showcases masterpieces from the Black American Artists Alliance of Richmond. One such artwork that stands out is Jowarnise Caston's acrylic painting, 'I am not American', a poignant creation that echoes the voices of those who have felt marginalized or less acknowledged as Americans.

Art: A Powerful Medium of Expression

The painting presents a woman in a pose reminiscent of a reversed American flag. The image resonates deeply with viewers, including Mary Baldwin senior, Akeilah George, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, who shares a similar sentiment. The exhibit, open to the public until February 23, serves as a platform for artists to explore themes of identity, history, and racial discrimination through their work.

Mentorship and Community Engagement

Another compelling piece is Yhayha A. Hargrove's 'The Penumbra Experience', which addresses the brown paper bag test, a historical form of racial discrimination within the African-American community. Beyond providing a venue to display their works, the gallery also fosters mentorship. Participating artists are scheduled to engage with Mary Baldwin students, enriching their understanding of art and its diverse perspectives.

The Impact of Art on Viewers

Visitor Christina Harris and freshman artist David McLeod affirm the significance of the exhibit. For them, it is more than an art showcase; it is a unique opportunity for Black artists to express their culture and history through their creations. The impact is profound, with viewers leaving with a heightened awareness and appreciation of the narratives that these artworks represent.