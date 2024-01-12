Blac Chyna’s Mother Accused of Sending Explicit Messages to Rapper Lil Twin Hector

In a shocking revelation, Lil Twin Hector, the ex-boyfriend of popular model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna, has accused her mother, Tokyo Toni, of sending him sexually explicit messages on Instagram. This unexpected development has added a new level of controversy to the already complicated dynamic between the celebrity family members.

The Allegations

The controversy began when Hector shared a series of direct messages (DMs) allegedly from Tokyo Toni. According to Hector, Toni initially contacted him with a threatening message about her daughter, which subsequently led to a conversation where Toni allegedly attempted to seduce him. She is said to have showcased her body in the messages, expressing jealousy over Chyna’s physique and sending a video of herself in a provocative manner.

Response to the Situation

Hector, who had a relationship with Chyna that ended in 2020, reacted to the situation by creating a diss track titled “Ms Toni.” The track features the explicit DMs as part of its video content, showcasing the alleged misconduct on Toni’s part. The musical response has further escalated the situation, adding a public and artistic dimension to the private controversy.

The Silence from the Accused

Despite the controversy and the public airing of the allegations, as of the time of this report, neither Blac Chyna nor Tokyo Toni have publicly addressed the incident. This silence has only amplified the intrigue surrounding the situation, leaving much to speculation. As the world waits for a response, the controversy continues to unfold in the public eye, revealing an intricate web of relationships and accusations within this celebrity family.