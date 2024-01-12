Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth

California-based Bixby Land Co. has successfully finalized the sale of two high-profile, last-mile industrial properties in Phoenix. With a total of 491,152 square feet of space, these fully-leased assets have now been acquired by LaSalle Investment Management and Link Logistics. The transactions were expertly managed by commercial real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield.

LaSalle and Link Logistics: New Owners of Canal Crossing and Riverside 51

LaSalle Investment Management took possession of the Canal Crossing facility. This property stretches across 155,144 square feet, offering notable features such as 30-foot clear heights and 37 dock-high loading doors. Conversely, Link Logistics is the new owner of Riverside 51, a larger and more extensive warehouse. With 336,038 square feet, Riverside 51 is equipped with an incredible 99 dock-high doors and six drive-in doors. Both of these properties enjoy excellent connectivity to transportation networks and house prominent tenants, with LKQ Corp. at Canal Crossing and Frito Lay at Riverside 51.

The Phoenix Industrial Real Estate Market: A Hub of Activity

These recent sales are a testament to the vibrant industrial real estate market in Phoenix. In the first eleven months of the previous year alone, transactions in the sector amounted to a staggering $2 billion. Even more impressively, the average trading price stood at $158 per square foot, remarkably higher than the national average of $130 per square foot. The report also underscores significant transactions within the metro area, such as Prologis’s acquisition of Airpark Logistics Center for a whopping $184 million and ViaWest Group’s collaboration with Walton Street Capital in a $97.8 million portfolio acquisition.

Phoenix’s Manufacturing Growth: An Impetus for Industrial Real Estate

Phoenix has experienced significant growth in manufacturing jobs and facilities, further fueling the industrial real estate market. The region witnessed the announcement of 14 new manufacturing facilities and the creation of 15,466 new jobs. The city also saw the construction of new industrial buildings and ranked favorably in advanced manufacturing-related postsecondary degrees. All these factors collectively contribute to a robust and expansive industrial real estate market in Phoenix.