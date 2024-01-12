en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth

California-based Bixby Land Co. has successfully finalized the sale of two high-profile, last-mile industrial properties in Phoenix. With a total of 491,152 square feet of space, these fully-leased assets have now been acquired by LaSalle Investment Management and Link Logistics. The transactions were expertly managed by commercial real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield.

LaSalle and Link Logistics: New Owners of Canal Crossing and Riverside 51

LaSalle Investment Management took possession of the Canal Crossing facility. This property stretches across 155,144 square feet, offering notable features such as 30-foot clear heights and 37 dock-high loading doors. Conversely, Link Logistics is the new owner of Riverside 51, a larger and more extensive warehouse. With 336,038 square feet, Riverside 51 is equipped with an incredible 99 dock-high doors and six drive-in doors. Both of these properties enjoy excellent connectivity to transportation networks and house prominent tenants, with LKQ Corp. at Canal Crossing and Frito Lay at Riverside 51.

The Phoenix Industrial Real Estate Market: A Hub of Activity

These recent sales are a testament to the vibrant industrial real estate market in Phoenix. In the first eleven months of the previous year alone, transactions in the sector amounted to a staggering $2 billion. Even more impressively, the average trading price stood at $158 per square foot, remarkably higher than the national average of $130 per square foot. The report also underscores significant transactions within the metro area, such as Prologis’s acquisition of Airpark Logistics Center for a whopping $184 million and ViaWest Group’s collaboration with Walton Street Capital in a $97.8 million portfolio acquisition.

Phoenix’s Manufacturing Growth: An Impetus for Industrial Real Estate

Phoenix has experienced significant growth in manufacturing jobs and facilities, further fueling the industrial real estate market. The region witnessed the announcement of 14 new manufacturing facilities and the creation of 15,466 new jobs. The city also saw the construction of new industrial buildings and ranked favorably in advanced manufacturing-related postsecondary degrees. All these factors collectively contribute to a robust and expansive industrial real estate market in Phoenix.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
Atlas Holdings Forms New Industrial Real Estate Platform, Atlas Properties
Private investment firm, Atlas Holdings LLC, has unfolded a new chapter in its growth story with the establishment of Atlas Properties – a new industrial real estate investment platform. Marking its inception with the acquisition of a 23-property industrial real estate portfolio for $300 million, Atlas Properties promises to bring a fresh wave of investment
Atlas Holdings Forms New Industrial Real Estate Platform, Atlas Properties
Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024
3 mins ago
Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum
3 mins ago
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum
Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor
1 min ago
Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
2 mins ago
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
Thornhill Research Inc. Secures US$356 Million Contract From U.S. Department of Defence
2 mins ago
Thornhill Research Inc. Secures US$356 Million Contract From U.S. Department of Defence
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
22 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
25 seconds
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
39 seconds
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
1 min
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
2 mins
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
3 mins
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
4 mins
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
4 mins
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
4 mins
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
28 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
34 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app