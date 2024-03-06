Bixby Knolls First Fridays Celebrate Women's History Month with Art, Music, and Community Spirit

To honor Women's History Month, Bixby Knolls in Long Beach, California, hosted its beloved First Fridays event on March 1, transforming Atlantic Avenue into a vibrant hub of culture and community. The event, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., saw an impressive turnout of locals and newcomers alike, all gathered to celebrate through live music, art, food, and shopping. Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Big Red Bus offered free rides, ensuring attendees could experience the full spectrum of festivities spread across the neighborhood.

Advertisment

Community and Culture Collide

First Fridays provide a unique platform for small businesses and artists to showcase their talents and wares to a receptive audience. From the lively performances in local breweries to the diverse array of vendors lining the sidewalks, the event is a testament to the community's commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives. Attendees Brian Iglesias and Amy Cifuentes, experiencing the art walk for the first time, were captivated by the atmosphere, particularly enjoying the selection at Ambitious Ales brewery. The consensus among visitors was clear: the blend of music, art, and culinary delights made for an unforgettable evening.

Spotlight on Women's History Month

Advertisment

In alignment with the theme of Women's History Month, performers and vendors paid homage to the contributions of women throughout history. Marie Noriega, a Long Beach performer, graced the event with heartfelt renditions of songs by iconic female musicians, marking her return to First Fridays as a performer since before the pandemic. Additionally, local businesses and pop-up stalls, such as Semillitas, an early education program and children's bookstore, stayed open late, providing a platform for artists and authors to engage with the community. Maggie Solorzano-Muñeton, owner of Semillitas, emphasized the importance of creating spaces for artistic expression and cultural exchange.

Inspiration and Expression Through Art

The art walk also served as a showcase for handcrafted goods that reflect cultural, natural, and contemporary influences. Martha Hernandez, owner of Nectar Azul, offered handcrafted earrings inspired by Women's History Month, demonstrating the event's role in fostering creativity and connecting the community through shared values and experiences. First Fridays at Bixby Knolls not only celebrates the artistic and entrepreneurial spirit but also reinforces the bonds within the community, promising more themed events that highlight diverse cultures and histories.

As First Fridays at Bixby Knolls continue to evolve, they remain a cornerstone of community engagement in Long Beach, offering a space where art, culture, and commerce intersect. The event's success in celebrating Women's History Month showcases the enduring power of community gatherings to uplift and inspire, setting the stage for future celebrations that honor diverse themes and histories. With each iteration, First Fridays reaffirm their role as a vital part of Long Beach's cultural fabric, inviting all to partake in the joy of discovery and communal celebration.