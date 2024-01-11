en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Mid-January 2024: Bitter Cold Outbreak and Snow Potential in Weather Alert

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Mid-January 2024: Bitter Cold Outbreak and Snow Potential in Weather Alert

As the calendar flips to mid-January, a bitter cold outbreak is set to sweep across the Plains, Midwest, and Mid-South regions of the United States, bringing with it potential snowfall and disruption to daily routines from January 14-17, 2024. The forecast suggests that this severe weather event will usher in unusually low temperatures and heavy snow, causing significant impact on travel, infrastructure, and daily activities.

Unprecedented Winter Weather Event

The imminent arctic chill will affect a large swathe of the country, penetrating even the Deep South. The arrival of the cold air mass is expected to set records as it plummets temperatures to extreme lows. The duration of this cold spell is predicted to be prolonged, emphasizing the severity of the outbreak and the necessity for adequate preparation.

Implications of the Cold Outbreak

Residential areas are likely to bear the brunt of the cold outbreak, with potential school closures and delays in transportation being key concerns. The demand for heating systems is expected to surge, putting pressure on energy supplies. Even the world of sports is not impervious to the effects of this outbreak, as reflected by its potential impact on an NFL playoff game.

Preparation and Response

Individuals in the affected regions are urged to prepare for the adverse weather by ensuring they have adequate heating supplies, are abreast of the latest weather updates, and have made necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the cold and snow on their daily activities. Local authorities and emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies and provide assistance to those in need. The advance warning is intended to allow for preparation and the implementation of safety measures to minimize the risks associated with this winter weather event.

0
United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
5 seconds ago
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
In a series of captivating high school basketball games across various regions and divisions, several teams emerged victorious, highlighting the prowess of their star players. The games, characterized by a high level of competition and resilient performances, have reshuffled the rankings and set the stage for the forthcoming encounters. Falmouth Triumphs Over Thornton In a
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice
42 seconds ago
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
58 seconds ago
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
12 seconds ago
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
Amphitrite Digital Expands Luxury Offerings at Magens Hideaway, Unveils Online Booking
25 seconds ago
Amphitrite Digital Expands Luxury Offerings at Magens Hideaway, Unveils Online Booking
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
34 seconds ago
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
5 seconds
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
12 seconds
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
18 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
34 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
58 seconds
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
2 mins
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
2 mins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
3 mins
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
3 mins
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app