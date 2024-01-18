Bismarck Lions Club to Host Annual Pancake and Sausage Day for Community Support

The Bismarck Lions Club has announced plans to host their Annual Pancake and Sausage Day on February 3rd at the Bismarck-Henning Elementary School. The event is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., serving pancakes and sausages for breakfast. The Woman's Club of Bismarck, another local civic organization, is also set to participate by selling a variety of treats.

Supporting the Bismarck Community

This popular event is more than just a breakfast gathering. It is a significant fundraising activity with all proceeds earmarked for supporting the Bismarck community. The Lions Club, with its longstanding commitment towards community service dating back to 1956, has always focused on needs such as aiding the blind and visually impaired. This commitment is evident in the additional activities planned for the event. The club will offer free vision screenings for pre-school students through their KidSight service program and will also accept donations of glasses and hearing aids.

Ticket Information and Additional Details

Tickets for the event are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children aged six to twelve, while children under five enjoy free admission. For those looking to support the event in a bigger way, sponsored ticket packs are on offer for $85, which includes 10 tickets. The Bismarck Lions Club is extending an open invitation to the public to attend their bi-monthly meetings, held on the first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the club's Facebook page for more information.