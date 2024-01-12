en English
Bismarck Braces for Rising Water Levels as Ice Thickens on Missouri River

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Bismarck Braces for Rising Water Levels as Ice Thickens on Missouri River

As the icy grip of winter tightens over Bismarck, North Dakota, a Hydrologic Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service. The notice, pertaining to both Bismarck and Mandan areas, calls residents’ attention to the rising water levels of the Missouri River brought on by ice accumulation. The river, currently resting at 4.9 feet, is projected to surge to between nine and 12 feet as the ice thickens and expands.

Ice Accumulation and Dangers

The face of the river is changing as the cold deepens. Hydrologist Allen Schlag warned of thin ice sheets that have begun forming on the surface of the river. As temperatures continue to plunge, these ice sheets are anticipated to thicken, eventually enveloping the Bismarck-Mandan area. Yet, despite its solid appearance, the ice is anything but stable. The constant freeze and thaw cycles result in inconsistency, making it unsafe to tread on. Officials, including Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Bakken, are advising against venturing onto the ice.

Preventive Measures and Past Actions

As the water levels rise, residents are urged to secure their docks in anticipation of a five-to-seven-foot rise. Over a decade ago, authorities took drastic measures to blast sandbars as a means of improving water flow. However, such actions are not deemed necessary this year. Despite the impending rise in water levels, the absence of significant rain or snowfall has allayed fears of flooding for the season.

Monitoring the Situation

Despite the apparent dangers, authorities remain vigilant. The situation will be closely monitored well into the spring when temperatures are expected to rise. Until then, residents are encouraged to heed warnings and stay safe as the city braces for one of the coldest nights of the year.

United States Weather
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

