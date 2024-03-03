Bishop Zubik Honors Promise, Leads Special Mass at Plum Retirement Community

Bishop David Zubik of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh made a heartfelt promise come to life by leading a unique Sunday Mass at a retirement community in Plum, fulfilling a request made nearly five years ago by resident Mary Finke. This special service, attended by nearly 100 congregants, not only underscored the commitment of the church to its followers but also reinforced the power of faith and community in overcoming obstacles like the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Promise Fulfilled

The service, which took place in the ballroom of Longwood at Oakmont, was more than just a regular Mass. It was the realization of a promise Bishop Zubik made to Mary Finke, a 94-year-old resident, who had reached out to him with a simple yet profound request: to lead Mass at her retirement community. Despite the delays caused by the pandemic, Zubik, along with the Rev. Kevin G. Poecking and former Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who served as a substitute altar boy, made good on that promise, delivering a touching and personal sermon that resonated deeply with Finke and the other attendees.

Unity and Gratitude

The Mass was not just a spiritual gathering but also a celebration of unity, gratitude, and the indomitable spirit of the community members who have significantly contributed to their families and society. Bishop Zubik's acknowledgment of Finke's faith and the contributions of the congregants highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating the roles individuals play in fostering a sense of community and belonging. The presence of Finke's family, along with a photocopy of her letter to Zubik displayed near the post-Mass refreshments, added a deeply personal touch to the event, emphasizing the power of individual actions in bringing people together.

Reflecting on Faith and Community

The Mass at Longwood at Oakmont serves as a poignant reminder of the strength found in faith and community, especially during times of division and uncertainty. Bishop Zubik's efforts to fulfill a promise, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, exemplify the church's commitment to its followers and the impact of spiritual leadership in healing and uniting communities. As attendees left the service, the shared experience of this special Mass lingered, offering hope and inspiration for both the present and future.