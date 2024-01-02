Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. Juanita Bynum Respond to Allegations

In a recent turn of events, renowned evangelical personalities, Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. Juanita Bynum, have addressed circulating rumors within the religious community. Both leaders employed their respective church platforms to respond to the allegations, albeit indirectly, emphasizing spiritual principles over sensationalism.

Resolute Stand by Bishop Jakes

In a Christmas Eve broadcast, Bishop T.D. Jakes indirectly addressed the accusations of having groomed a minor and indulging in sex parties with the famous rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Dismissing these allegations as baseless, he advised those expecting him to confront such claims to disconnect from the service. Alongside, he mentioned implementing security measures to safeguard his congregation against potential threats during the holiday season.

Dr. Bynum’s Preaching about Mercy

Dr. Juanita Bynum, while delivering a sermon on mercy at her New Year’s Eve service in Georgia, subtly touched upon the rumors. She underlined the importance of extending kindness, especially towards fellow preachers, stressing that she might require their support someday. Bynum underscored her non-participation in the said events, affirming her inability to pass judgment. She reiterated the biblical principle of refraining from throwing stones unless one is free of sin.

The Origin of Allegations

These rumors stemmed from a widely circulated TikTok video, alleging that singer Cassie Ventura had furnished federal authorities with evidence implicating Jakes and Combs in deviant sexual activities. Ventura had previously settled a $30 million civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of abuse and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship, charges which Combs refuted. Combs faces another lawsuit alleging a sexual encounter with a minor in the late 1990s but has remained silent on the fresh allegations.