en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. Juanita Bynum Respond to Allegations

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. Juanita Bynum Respond to Allegations

In a recent turn of events, renowned evangelical personalities, Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. Juanita Bynum, have addressed circulating rumors within the religious community. Both leaders employed their respective church platforms to respond to the allegations, albeit indirectly, emphasizing spiritual principles over sensationalism.

Resolute Stand by Bishop Jakes

In a Christmas Eve broadcast, Bishop T.D. Jakes indirectly addressed the accusations of having groomed a minor and indulging in sex parties with the famous rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Dismissing these allegations as baseless, he advised those expecting him to confront such claims to disconnect from the service. Alongside, he mentioned implementing security measures to safeguard his congregation against potential threats during the holiday season.

Dr. Bynum’s Preaching about Mercy

Dr. Juanita Bynum, while delivering a sermon on mercy at her New Year’s Eve service in Georgia, subtly touched upon the rumors. She underlined the importance of extending kindness, especially towards fellow preachers, stressing that she might require their support someday. Bynum underscored her non-participation in the said events, affirming her inability to pass judgment. She reiterated the biblical principle of refraining from throwing stones unless one is free of sin.

The Origin of Allegations

These rumors stemmed from a widely circulated TikTok video, alleging that singer Cassie Ventura had furnished federal authorities with evidence implicating Jakes and Combs in deviant sexual activities. Ventura had previously settled a $30 million civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of abuse and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship, charges which Combs refuted. Combs faces another lawsuit alleging a sexual encounter with a minor in the late 1990s but has remained silent on the fresh allegations.

0
United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Baby Jade Ushers in 2024 as EIRMC's 'New Year's Baby'

By BNN Correspondents

An Evening of Shockwaves: Pro Wrestling Mid South's Championship Matches

By Salman Khan

Elm Street North Reopened: Fargo Bounces Back From Red River Flooding

By Bijay Laxmi

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen

By BNN Correspondents

Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Downturn Amid Global Market S ...
@Business · 29 seconds
Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Downturn Amid Global Market S ...
heart comment 0
Debate Over Climate Neutrality Claims in the Meat and Dairy Industries

By Salman Khan

Debate Over Climate Neutrality Claims in the Meat and Dairy Industries
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience

By Salman Khan

Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
New Year’s Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Year's Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured
Legal Battle Threatens Supportive Housing Project in Clinton

By Shivani Chauhan

Legal Battle Threatens Supportive Housing Project in Clinton
Latest Headlines
World News
Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students
24 seconds
Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students
An Evening of Shockwaves: Pro Wrestling Mid South's Championship Matches
25 seconds
An Evening of Shockwaves: Pro Wrestling Mid South's Championship Matches
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
29 seconds
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
3 mins
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
3 mins
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
3 mins
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
3 mins
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
3 mins
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
4 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
40 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
44 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
47 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
54 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app