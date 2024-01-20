Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, Mario Dorsonville, Dies Unexpectedly at 63

Bishop Mario Dorsonville of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, a revered figure in the Catholic community, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, less than a year after his appointment. The unexpected demise of this 63-year-old bishop has left both the local and global Catholic community in deep sorrow. His life was marked by a relentless dedication to social justice, a fervent faith, and a profound compassion for the marginalized.

Legacy of Service and Advocacy

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Bishop Dorsonville was ordained to the priesthood in 1985, marking the beginning of a long and distinguished ecclesiastical career. His service extended across continents, from his native Colombia to the United States. As a parochial vicar, chaplain, pastor, and professor, he touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark through his leadership and teachings.

His contribution to the Catholic Church in the United States was significant. Within the Archdiocese of Washington, he held various roles, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to his faith and the people he served. His unwavering advocacy for migrants and immigration reform earned him respect and admiration. In 2015, Pope Francis recognized his efforts, naming him auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington. Bishop Dorsonville was not just a leader within the Church, but also a voice for the voiceless.

Champion for Immigration Reform

Throughout his tenure, Bishop Dorsonville was a tireless advocate for immigration reform. He notably urged the Trump administration to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a call that resonated with many. His appeal to the Biden administration was equally potent, emphasizing the need to prioritize immigration reform.

His unexpected death, attributed to complications from recent health issues, was announced by Father Simon Peter Engurait, the vicar general of the diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The news of his passing has deeply saddened the faithful of his diocese and beyond.

Remembering Bishop Dorsonville

In the wake of Bishop Dorsonville's passing, the Diocese is planning various events to honor his memory, including special Masses, prayer services, and community gatherings. His message of love, hope, and unity will continue to resonate with the people he served, serving as a beacon of light in this challenging time. Bishop Mario Dorsonville's legacy will live on, a testament to a life of service, advocacy, and unwavering faith.