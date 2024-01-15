Birmingham Braces for Winter Weather Event: Residents Warned to Avoid Travel

As the ominous chill of winter tightens its grip, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham has opted to maintain the current winter weather advisory status, choosing not to escalate it further. This advisory comes in anticipation of hazardous conditions due to an impending winter weather event. The latest forecast models suggest freezing rain accumulations amounting to 0.10'' to 0.20'' throughout the region tonight, a prediction that foreshadows extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Advisory Details and Regional Projections

The northwest counties along a line from Vernon to Jasper and areas to the north may see up to 2 inches of snow and sleet. Conversely, regions further south are projected to face primarily freezing rain and sleet. Certain areas might experience enough sleet accumulation to blanket the ground. The winter weather event is expected to end with a possibility of a few snow flurries dancing in the waning hours.

A State of Emergency

Anticipating the looming winter weather threat, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for 25 counties. Residents are strongly advised to avoid travelling on roads. In a bid to ensure public safety, measures such as the Advance Local Weather Alerts service provided by United Robots and weather coverage by WVTM 13 have been implemented. The latter offers alerts through their dedicated app, ensuring residents stay informed about the evolving weather situation.

Brace for the Cold

Birmingham, Alabama is currently under the spell of wintry precipitation and dangerously cold temperatures leading to the declaration of First Alert Weather Days. A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for Central Alabama with frigid temperatures expected to persist into Wednesday. Wind chills could plummet into the single digits, rendering the environment inhospitable. As a result, residents are implored to winterize their homes and ensure their pets are safely indoors.